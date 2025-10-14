Naperville seeks public input on biking, walking improvements

The city of Naperville is asking the public to weigh in on its policies for bike riders and pedestrians.

The city’s Transportation, Engineering and Development Business Group is working with A. Epstein and Sons International Inc. to update the 1997 bicycle and pedestrian plan, with an eye on safety, accessibility, and filling gaps or routes that may be lacking.

Three ways to offer input on bicycle and pedestrian plan

The city will offer three different ways to give feedback: an online interactive map, pop-up events, and city meetings.

The online map lets the public note areas in the city where they frequently bike or walk or where they’d like to bike or walk to, as well as areas where they have difficulties with either. Users can pin different locations or routes, and include comments. The map will be open for feedback through Dec. 31.

Upcoming pop-up events where residents can share feedback will include the downtown Naperville Halloween Hop on Sunday, Oct. 26. Additional pop-up events will be noted on the bike and pedestrian plan webpage.

A public open house will also be held this spring to get more feedback. All the input collected will help formulate the updated plan, which will include policy recommendations, a design toolkit, and a prioritized project list with a breakdown of costs: all of which will be presented to the Naperville City Council in fall 2026 for consideration.

Updating the policies and routes aligns with Naperville’s 2027: Investing in our Communities Priorities Plan.

City looks to improve satisfaction with ease of biking and walking around town

City officials hope to improve general satisfaction with the ease of biking and walking around town. Recent surveys have already shown more positive trends in that area, with ease of biking satisfaction going from 51% in 2016 to 63% in 2023, and satisfaction with the ease of walking around town going from 68% to 81% in that same time frame.

“Community input is key to this plan update. Our goal is to give people the tools and opportunities to share input based on their experience,” said Jennifer Louden, TED director, in a news release. “Whether you’re a daily biker or casual walker, pin your ideas on our interactive map or visit us at our upcoming pop-up events. We look forward to hearing from you.”

