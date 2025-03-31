Naperville seeks teen artists to transform streetlight boxes

The city of Naperville is asking local youth to submit original artwork for display on streetlight controller boxes this summer.

A chance to highlight student creativity

Students ages 13 to 18 are eligible to participate, with each artist limited to one submission. Six pieces will be selected and showcased on boxes near Naperville North and Naperville Central high schools.

“A few years ago, we worked with students from Neuqua Valley High School to wrap streetlight controller boxes on or near 95th Street, and it was a great experience for all involved,” said City Clerk Dawn Portner in a press release.

Portner said she’s excited to once again showcase the skills of young people in the community.

“Naperville’s students are talented in so many ways, and it’s an honor for us to display their artwork through this project,” she said.

How to submit

Students can submit paintings, graphic design pieces, mixed media, and illustrations but must adhere to the guidelines. Political or profane artworks are not allowed.

All submissions must fit the measurements of a streetlight controller box: 50 inches tall, 30 inches wide, and 16.5 inches deep. The artwork should work seamlessly across all sides of the box.

Submitting is free, and files should be sent as a JPG or PDF. Those interested in submitting artwork should email their entry to Portner at portnerd@naperville.il.us, including their name, age, school, and contact information.

The deadline to submit is April 30; winners will be notified by May 20. The city will print and install the selected artworks by June 30.

Photo courtesy: city of Naperville

