Naperville Shop with a Cop takes kids on a holiday shopping spree

The Naperville Police Department (NPD) got into the holiday spirit with Thursday night’s Shop with a Cop event.

“Shop with a Cop is an annual holiday tradition that the Naperville police have done for a number of years. It’s a unique experience because this is a way to interact with the police that you don’t normally think of,” said Josh Christenson, officer for the Naperville Police Department.

How does Shop with a Cop work?

Every year during the holidays, the NPD invites families to join them at Target on W. Jefferson Avenue, where an officer, detective, dispatcher, or social worker assists them in shopping around for holiday gifts.

Families receive gift cards for their shopping spree, funded by the Naperville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 42.

“We had about 60 kids this year from about 30 different families, which is pretty average from what we’ve seen. We’ve had a lot more, we’ve had a lot less. It sort of depends on the climate, who reaches out, and our funds at this particular moment. But we always try to get as many as we possibly can,” said Christenson.

Though the NPD hosts several events throughout the year, they say this one brings a special festive cheer during the holiday season.

“Personally, this is my favorite event that our union helps put on because you get to connect with people and families on a person-to-person basis rather than the police officer-citizen relationship and to see the joy that we’re giving back, it just pays for itself,” said Christenson.

