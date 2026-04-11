Naperville sidewalk projects spread joy as part of worldwide project

In several Naperville neighborhoods these small, unexpected displays are turning everyday walks into little moments of joy.

Inspired by Pinterest projects and the desire to spread positivity during the pandemic, Sharon Hong installed a clipboard with kind notes to a tree outside her home on East Gartner Road. That small gesture soon grew into a full “joy tree,” complete with a keychain library, dog treat station, and a bin of uplifting notes for anyone passing by.

“It’s funny how it starts with just one small act, and it grows into something that brings the whole community together,” Hong said.

Part of a bigger picture

Her installation eventually became part of a project called Worldwide Sidewalk Joy, a map of more than 1,000 whimsical neighborhood installations across the country and beyond. Rachael Harms Mahlandt of Portland, Oregon, created the map, hoping to inspire moments of curiosity, kindness, and connection among strangers.

“People who make these spots and the people who enjoy them can connect on these really cool levels and have our faith in humanity restored,” said creator Rachael Harms Mahlandt. “It’s just been really neat to see.”

Other Naperville Worldwide Sidewalk Joy participants

After discovering the project, other Naperville residents Karyn Ross and Jenny Miles jumped on board.

“As soon as I saw them, I knew that I wanted to have one of these,” said Miles.

“To be actually connected with people who are really working on the same kind of things is unbelievably exciting,” said Ross. “So I said, ‘Please sign this up as quickly as possible.’”

Miles calls her project, located on Heatherton Drive, the Free Little Art Gallery, featuring items from local artists and tiny trinkets.

“People can take something that inspires them or leave something for someone else,” she said

Meanwhile Ross, the founder of the Love and Kindness Project Foundation in Naperville, welcomes anyone to stop by and take a little something from her Kindness House, located on Cedarbrook Road.

“Kindness is going to bring joy and all of this brings joy to me,” said Ross.

A friendly reminder

For these three Naperville women, these installations are more than just a charming display – they’re a friendly reminder of the importance of spreading joy to neighbors across the city and across the country.

“I think there’s a lot of stuff happening in the world right now that is so negative,” said Hong. “Anything that we can do to bring a little more joy to the world helps.”

“I hope it booms and that there are more,” said Miles.

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