Naperville student is Illinois winner in Doodle for Google contest

River Woods Elementary School student Reva Savalia is one of the 55 state and territory winners of the 16th annual Doodle for Google contest.

The Mighty Monarch serves as Savalia’s inspiration

The contest was launched in January, with Google asking students from kindergarten through Grade 12 to use artwork to answer the prompt, “My wish for the next 25 years…”

Savalia’s artwork, featuring a pastel blue background, monarch butterflies, and a dashed-line spelling of Google, was chosen out of the tens and thousands of submissions as the winner from Illinois.

The Naperville student’s written response for the prompt to accompany her artwork was:

The Mighty Monarch: “I was inspired to create this Doodle because the Monarch butterfly population has declined a lot over the past few decades, to the point where they are now endangered. My wish is that 25 years from now, their population will increase and they are no longer endangered.”

Doodle for Google winners get swag and celebrations

Other winning submissions included themes of helping others, technological breakthroughs, people coming together, and a healthier planet.

As a reward for the win, Savalia, along with the 54 other winners, received Google hardware and swag. Google also held a local celebration to showcase Savalia’s artwork.

Public can vote to help determine five national finalists

All 55 winning submissions can be found on the Doodle for Google website. There, the public can also vote for their favorites to help narrow down the five national finalists, with one of those to then become the national winner.

The five finalist categories are broken down by grade group: Grades K-3; Grades 4-5, Grades 6-7, Grades 8-9, and Grades 10-12. Voters can choose one favorite in each category.

Voting is open through 11:59 PST on June 4.

Image courtesy: Google

