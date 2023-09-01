Naperville students’ artwork featured in Crime Prevention Calendars

The Naperville Police Department has released this year’s Crime Prevention Calendars, its 37th editions to date.

Student artwork featured within calendars

The calendars are created using the artistic talents of elementary students at Naperville School District 203, Indian Prairie School District 204, and Naperville’s private schools. Each of those three groups has its own calendar. Students are invited to submit their artwork, using the theme of a crime prevention message.

Crime prevention themes within the calendars

Each month of the calendar comes with a different crime prevention message.

Some of this year’s featured images within the District 203 calendar include a “stop, look, and listen” reminder as two pineapples prepare to enter a crosswalk; a “bee safe” reminder not to open the door to strangers – especially those who may not “bee” who they say they are; and a reminder that when information is posted online, the “whole world can be listening.”

District 204’s calendar has a reminder to “stick together” using a crew of peanut butter and jelly sandwich components, a “don’t get in strangers’ vans” reminder as a “candy van” pulls up on the page, and the caution that a “fast drive can be last drive.”

And the Naperville private schools’ calendar pictures include a pencil and eraser reminding all to “use the buddy system,” a graffiti wall with the note “don’t vandalize,” and a reminder not to be “safety blinded,” but rather, “safety minded.”

The calendars are available to view and download through the City of Naperville’s website.

This year’s cover

The cover this year for all three is a photo of some of the Naperville Police Department’s K9 officers out at the Jaycees Playground with some area students, taken by Jo Lundeen.

The ADA-accessible location was chosen for the photo shoot because of its inclusivity, which Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said made a “perfect backdrop to illustrate the strong bonds between the Naperville Police Department and the community.” The calendars themselves are just one example of that partnership.

Photo image: courtesy Jo Lundeen

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!