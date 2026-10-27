Naperville students pedal toward confidence in new bike program

Students at Kennedy Jr. High School in Naperville are gaining momentum with a new bike program.

The “Jeff Moores Bicycle Initiative” is steering students toward confidence on bikes.

New bike program gets rolling at Kennedy

“I like having the bike program because it’s a new opportunity for everybody. If you don’t, or if you’re not able to ride a bike at home, or if you have a bike and you just can’t use it, then it’s a great opportunity to try and use it here just to test it out to see if you like it,” said Taksh Dua, a sixth grader at Kennedy.

Kennedy P.E. teachers Eric Nelson and Kevin Quaid got the idea for the program during the pandemic.

“During COVID, we would be giving them options on what they could do in their free time, and a lot of times we’d say biking,” said Nelson, “and we noticed that either through messages or kids just talking to us, they would say either they don’t have a bike, they don’t know how to ride a bike, or they just don’t have space to ride the bike that they have.”

With funding from Naperville Outdoor Alliance and donated new bikes and helmets from Spokes Bikes, they started the program in their P.E. classes this school year.

The initiative’s name honors former P.E. teacher Jeff Moores, whom Nelson described as an “avid outdoorsman” who would have loved the program.

“Especially around here in Naperville, we’re so lucky to have so many different paths and places to ride,” Nelson said. “I tell the kids, unless you’re injured, it’s a lifelong activity, right? So I’d love them to fall in love with biking now, and then continue their whole life.”

Students find their stride

While learning safety tips, practicing around the schoolyard, and planning for a bike trip around town, Nelson has watched the kids’ comfort levels on the bike grow.

“Just from doing this biking unit, I have ridden my bike more. I’ve taught my younger brother how to ride his bike. It’s really fun,” said sixth grader Liliana Johnson.

Each kids’ progress is what makes Nelson proud of the program.

“I get goosebumps still watching something we’ve worked on for five years kind of come to fruition and watch these kids, the smiles on the kids, and the growth that they’ve already made. And I just think it’s going to keep going from there,” Nelson said.

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