Naperville Sweat Lodge proposal advances, following commission review 

A proposed hybrid bathhouse and restaurant that has been moving through different channels of Naperville’s municipal government moved one step closer to becoming reality following a positive review from the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

On Wednesday, April 16, Commissioners gave a favorable recommendation to the Naperville Sweat Lodge. Officials behind the proposed business are planning to construct an approximately 12,700-square-foot building at the Springbrook Square development at 1936 Springbrook Square Drive, between 83rd Street and Route 59.

Business owner describes as ‘a mini retreat’

Alex Loyfman, one of the principals behind the proposed business, went before commissioners at the recent meeting and outlined his vision for the Naperville Sweat Lodge.

“Unlike most spas, our business model combines a spa and wellness treatments with a full-service restaurant facility,” Loyfman said. “This allows our clients to enjoy hours of relaxation, stress relief, without getting dehydrated or hungry. We think of it as a mini retreat.”

Loyfman and co-owner and operator Maria Glukhova currently operate two similar businesses: the Chicago Bath House and the Chicago Sweat Lodge.

In his pitch to commissioners, Loyfman also discussed the benefits of saunas and their deep-rooted history in ancient times.

“One of the benefits is cardiovascular health,” Loyfman said. “Regular sauna use has been associated with improved cardiovascular function. Studies suggest that it can help lower blood pressure and improve heart function.”

Loyfman cited stress reduction, enhanced wellbeing and muscle recovery as other potential benefits from routine sauna use.

Different zones, diverse clientele anticipated for Naperville Sweat Lodge

Plans call for dividing the Naperville Sweat Lodge into four distinct areas, Loyfman said in his pitch to commissioners: men-only, women-only, co-ed and the restaurant/bar area.

“Our main goal is to create a comfortable and diverse environment,” Loyfman said. “This gives our clients the opportunity to find the most comfortable zone for their relaxation and social interaction.”

The different components of the business were previously discussed in February when Loyfman went before the Naperville Liquor Commission for the approvals necessary to serve alcoholic beverages on-site.

Members of the Liquor Commission ultimately approved the Naperville Sweat Lodge’s licensure request, though a number of conditions are attached.

Alcohol consumption within the facility only will be permissible in the dining area and rest areas. A two-drink maximum, per patron, also is among the conditions set.

Loyfman said his overarching goal is to enhance the surrounding area with an attractive, viable business that is compatible with the surrounding area.

“We truly believe that we will enhance the area with our facility and provide a desirable service to the community around us,” Loyfman said.

Supportive comments during public hearing

Prior to rendering their positive recommendation, Planning and Zoning Commission members held a public hearing.

One speaker — John Wrycza, airport manager of the nearby Naper Aero Club Inc. — spoke to the panel and agreed with Loyfman’s assertions attached to the business proposal.

“I believe (the use) is consistent. The building design is consistent.” Wrycza said. “The plans are very well done.”

“I look forward to having them across the street, so welcome to the neighborhood,” Wrycza added.

Commissioner Whitney Robbins gave the project proposal high marks as well.

“I’m a big fan of the sauna, so I’m excited,” Robbins said.

The Planning and Zoning Commission’s favorable recommendation advances to the decision-making city council, where a binding vote on the necessary approvals will be cast at an upcoming meeting.

