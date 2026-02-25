Naperville teacher named 2026 Golden Apple Award finalist

Naperville orchestra teacher Matthew White is one of 30 finalists for the 2026 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching from the Golden Apple Foundation.

The sixth through eighth-grade educator at Indian Prairie School District 204’s Scullen Middle School was chosen out of nearly 600 nominees statewide.

“Just to be nominated for a Golden Apple was an incredible honor, but to make it to the finals is truly a gift,” said White in an email statement. “More than anything, it’s given me a chance to stop, reflect, and celebrate the amazing community I get to work in every day and to thank the people who have helped me become the teacher I am today.”

White’s ‘lasting impact’

The award highlights those who demonstrate “a significant positive impact on their students’ growth and learning” in the classroom, per a press release.

“These finalists exemplify the dedication, care, and skill that define teaching at its finest. We are proud to recognize the lasting impact they have on their students and school community,” said President of Golden Apple Alan Mather in the news announcement.

The nonprofit organization notes that White portrayed that lasting impact by supporting a deaf student in his class who has a cochlear implant.

The middle schooler was struggling to hear his own tone on a violin, so the orchestra teacher collaborated with engineers and audiologists to connect an electric violin directly to the student’s implant system. White also asked the school to purchase the instrument.

The first Carnatic ensemble, which has its roots in South Indian classical music, was also launched at Scullen thanks to White. He himself learned the art form from a local musician, modeling “cultural respect and lifelong learning to his students,” according to Golden Apple.

The group also noted White’s encouragement of using music within the community, with the example of him having students perform at nursing homes on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. to help residents feel less lonely.

‘Best part of my job is my students’ says White

And those students are the heart of his career, White said.

“Ultimately, the best part of my job is my students,” said White. “They challenge and inspire me to be better every single day. I am so thankful for their willingness to laugh, to take risks, to be curious, and to use their kindness and talents to make the world a better place.”

Indian Prairie School District 204 Superintendent Adrian Talley applauded White’s nomination, saying it was well-deserved.

“We celebrate the fact that Mr. Matthew White, music teacher at Scullen Middle School, is a 2026 Golden Apple finalist,” said Talley in a statement. “Mr. White demonstrates a commitment to our students in helping them use their skill and talent to create beautiful music. He helps Indian Prairie have an outstanding music program.”

When will awardees be chosen?

Recipients of the 2026 Golden Apple Award are chosen sometime in the spring. Each will receive a $5,000 cash award, and a spring sabbatical at no cost to them through Northwestern University.

Awardees also become a part of the Golden Apple Academy of Educators, a group who help prepare the next generation of teachers in the Golden Apple Scholars and Accelerators programs. These initiatives aim to address the teacher shortage in Illinois, according to the organization.

Photo courtesy: Golden Apple Foundation

