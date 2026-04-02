Naperville teen takeover leads to four arrests for battery

Arrests were made during a “teen takeover” event on Monday, March 30, in downtown Naperville.

What the police department is saying

According to a post from the Naperville Police Department, 300 teens and young adults were part of the event, which resulted in four juveniles being arrested for battery and multiple citations for trespassing.

NPD Commander Rick Krakow said the largest gathering was near the corner of Washington Street and Chicago Avenue. He noted there were no reports of injuries or property damage, and everything occurred before curfew – 11 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends for minors in Naperville.

The teen takeover happened during Naperville’s spring break, with tens of thousands of adolescents out of school. The Naperville Police Department said these types of events are often organized via social media and typically “end up involving criminal or dangerous behavior.”

Additionally, the NPD says that moving into the spring months, it’s increasing the number of officers assigned to patrol downtown, special events, and other highly-populated areas to prevent “disruptive behavior and encourage a safe, welcoming environment for all.”

Naperville teen takeover one of many nationwide

The Naperville teen takeover comes during a wave of similar incidents across the country, including some in Chicago’s Hyde Park and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as reported by multiple news outlets. A takeover in Brandon, Florida even resulted in 20 arrests, according to the city’s local Fox affiliate station.

Seeking the community’s help

Here in Naperville, the NPD is asking for the community to partner with them in creating a safer city, encouraging residents to: talk to their teenage children about these types of events and persuade them not to participate, follow all laws and local ordinances, and report any suspicious or unsafe behavior immediately to the police.

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