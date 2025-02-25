Naperville traffic stop leads to gun, drug charges for two-time convicted felon

A two-time convicted felon from Aurora allegedly caught with a loaded handgun after fleeing police during a traffic stop was denied pretrial release by a DuPage County judge on Monday, as he faces gun and drug charges.

Parion Lane, 23, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and multiple misdemeanor offenses, including resisting a police officer, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and Naperville Chief of Police.

Man fled from police during traffic stop, authorities say

The incident took place around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23. While Naperville police officers were on patrol near Washington Street and Ogden Avenue, they spotted a car with expired license plates at a gas station. Officers proceeded to follow the vehicle, making a traffic stop near the corner of 14th Avenue and Main Street.

One of the officers claimed that Lane, who was driving the car being stopped, made “furtive movements” toward the floorboard on the driver’s side of the car before he pulled over.

Once Lane did stop, officers say he got out of the car, leaned in toward that floorboard, and then ran off, only to be caught after a brief foot pursuit and taken into custody.

Search allegedly turns up gun, ecstasy

During the search that followed, officers allegedly found Lane had sixteen grams of ecstasy on him, and discovered a loaded Springfield 9 mm handgun on the floorboard of the car.

Continued quest to keep illegal weapons off streets

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin praised law enforcement, emphasizing the push to keep illegal weapons off the streets.

“In DuPage County, we will continue our efforts to remove illegally possessed firearms from our streets before they can be used in the commission of a crime,” Berlin said. “As a convicted felon who is currently on parole, Mr. Lane has forfeited his right to legally possess a firearm. Consequently, if these allegations are proven true, he now finds himself facing a possible penalty of between six to thirty years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.”

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres commended the work of his officers.

“Every day, our officers put themselves in dangerous situations to keep this community safe. In this case, a traffic stop for expired plates led to a foot chase and the arrest of a convicted felon illegally in possession of a loaded firearm,” Arres said.

Lane’s next court appearance has been set for March 24.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office

