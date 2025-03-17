Naperville traffic stop leads to high-speed chase, alleged gun grab attempt

What began as a routine traffic stop on Friday night in Naperville ended in a high-speed chase, foot pursuit, and multiple taser strikes to successfully restrain the suspect, according to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

During the arrest of Devante Gunn, 32, officers say they discovered a loaded Springfield Armory XD 9 mm handgun with a round in the chamber in his waistband. Authorities further allege that while being restrained, Gunn grabbed at an officer’s holstered firearm, but was unsuccessful in disarming the officer.

Gunn was denied pretrial release when he appeared before a DuPage County judge on Saturday. He’s charged with attempt to disarm a peace officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon – no FOID, aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer, and four counts of misdemeanor resisting a police officer.

High-speed chase in Naperville

Events first unfolded around 11:20 p.m. on Friday when Naperville police officers pulled over a dark-colored sedan with suspended registration plates as it was turning onto North Aurora Road near Route 59. One officer spoke to the driver while another placed spike strips under a rear tire.

Authorities say the suspect suddenly put the vehicle into drive and sped away, causing a tire to pop. Officers pursued as the car fled north on Fairway Drive, reaching speeds of 68 mph in a 30-mph zone. The pursuit continued into the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex, where Gunn allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Following a brief foot chase, officers attempted to take Gunn into custody, but say he resisted arrest, prompting officers to deploy multiple taser strikes before successfully restraining him.

‘Ensuring the safety of our community is our top priority’

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin praised officers for their efforts

“Naperville police…quickly and securely took Mr. Gunn into custody, bringing an end to an incident that could have turned extremely dangerous very quickly,” Berlin said in the news release.

“Ensuring the safety of our community is our top priority, and incidents like this underscore the dangers our officers can face on a daily basis,” said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres, Naperville police chief. “Thanks to their quick response, this individual was taken into custody despite his attempts to flee and resist arrest.”

Gunn’s next court date is scheduled for March 31, 2025, in front of Judge Joseph Bugos.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney

