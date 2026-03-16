Naperville veteran celebrates 104th birthday

Friends and family celebrated the 104th birthday of Naperville resident and veteran David Bond on Saturday, March 14.

Bond’s career

Bond served in the army during World War II from 1943 to 1946 as a truck driver in France and Germany.

He went on to serve as deacon at Saint John Baptist Church and work at the department store Carson Pirie Scott, and was a custodian for the Chicago Public School system before retiring.

Sunrise celebration

Sunrise Senior Living held a party to celebrate the veteran, complete with all the birthday party staples like gifts and cake, even outfitting him with a crown and sash.

“He’s the first person in our family to reach 104 years old,” said his son, Harvey Bond. “For him to still be here and in the right mind and in reasonable health, it truly is a blessing for the family.”

Medals of honor

Bond has been awarded the WWII Europe-Africa-Middle East Theatre Medal, Battlestar Medal, and WWII Victory Medal.

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