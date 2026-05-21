Naperville VFW honors veterans with 5,000 flags

In the week leading up to Memorial Day, members of the Judd Kendall VFW and the community come together to place American flags at war memorials and the graves of veterans throughout the Naperville area.

“This was nice because we actually knew a little bit of the service of each one of those members and we were actually able to stop, take a pause, and thank each one of them for their service,” said Laela Sharrieff, the incoming Junior Vice Commander for the Judd Kendall VFW.

Remembering those who served

“We don’t want to find ourselves in a situation where we forget the specifics of their service,” said Sharrief. “We have World War II veterans. We have World War I veterans. We’ve honored Korean (War) veterans. Not just the campaigns they served in, but what they specifically did for the fight.”

Sharrieff estimates 5,000 flags will be placed in the days leading up to Memorial Day, with the largest gathering at Naperville Cemetery.

“There’s going to be 1,700 flags placed,” said Sharrieff.

Volunteers needed to place the flags

When the Naperville VFW put out the call for volunteers, member Donald Bozzi answered.

“Honoring those who sacrificed so much to save the world, it means a lot,” said Bozzi.

And community members gathered to help as well. Drew Murphy is no stranger to volunteerism. The recent Naperville North High School graduate is a part of the Young Men’s Service League, but this was his first time placing flags at the graves of veterans.

“I felt a lot of gratitude towards all of them, that they all served and they have passed away. Just being able to give back to them as they gave back to us,” said Murphy.

The flags will remain up through Memorial Day, and will be taken down the Tuesday after. They will be held until the following year, where they will once again be placed throughout the community, honoring those who’ve served our county.

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