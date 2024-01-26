Naperville will not create sign-up list for residents to house migrants

After receiving much feedback, Naperville is not going to move ahead with the suggestion to compile a sign-up list of area homeowners who would be willing to house migrants.

The news came in a Jan. 25 Manager’s Memorandum, sent through Naperville City Manager Doug Krieger.

Idea for sign-up sheet to house migrants first originated at city council meeting

Councilman Josh McBroom had proposed the idea at the Jan. 16 Naperville City Council meeting.

“We hear from people that we should do more,” said McBroom. “We do have a very affluent community, a lot of big homes.”

At that time, with four council members supporting the idea of examining the initiative, city staff was given the directive to look into the topic.

Since the meeting, the suggestion has made both local and national headlines.

“Not necessary for further City consideration,” says city manager

In Wednesday’s memo, Krieger said that the idea would not be moving forward, or further discussed at council.

“Based on initial staff research, migrant housing lists are currently being maintained by government agencies at the federal and state level, as well as through private charities,” Krieger wrote in the memo. “As a result, it has been determined that it is not necessary for further city consideration and therefore this matter will not appear on a future city council agenda.”

Krieger said the city had received significant feedback on the topic.

