Naperville woman accused of beating 77-year-old inside her apartment

A Naperville woman is charged with felony trespassing and aggravated battery to a person 60 years or older after being accused of breaking into an elderly woman’s apartment and beating her.

What Happened?

According to the Daily Herald, authorities suspect that Jacqueline Pena, 19, was drunk and possibly high when she mistook an apartment building on Valley Drive for the one she lives in.

The incident happened at 5:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12. The victim, a 77-year-old woman, was allegedly woken up by Pena, who hit her in the head and throat. Another resident alleged that Pena kicked at the door of his first-floor apartment, but he stopped her from entering. According to authorities, it’s alleged that Pena then made her way into another unit.

Same apartment number, wrong building

Pena was still inside the apartment when police arrived and stayed there throughout her arrest. According to the Daily Herald, Pena told authorities she lived in that apartment, but court records show she lived in the same numbered apartment in a different building.

