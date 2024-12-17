Naperville woman among several charged with shoplifting from Oak Brook store

A Naperville woman was among several charged with stealing merchandise from the Nordstrom Rack in Oak Brook on Friday night.

Alanah Booker, 22, was charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and the Oak Brook Police Department.

More than $300 of merchandise allegedly taken

Authorities say there were two incidents that evening, one of which allegedly involved Booker. In that instance, around 8:35 p.m., she, along with three others, went into the store at 2155 W. 22nd St. They allegedly took more than $300 in merchandise, including clothing, Mark Jacob gift boxes, and fragrances, and left the store.

Booker, along with Chicago residents Shavaughn Johnson, 18, and D’Errika Thrasher, 18, as well as a 16-year-old female, were taken into custody outside of the Nordstrom Rack. Johnson and Thrasher, like Booker, were charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.

Johnson allegedly fought with the officer as she was being arrested. Authorities say she punched him in the chest and bit his upper arm. As a result, she was also charged with one count of aggravated battery to a police officer.

The 16-year-old was charged with one count of retail theft and one count of burglary, and was released to her mother’s custody, authorities said.

Second shoplifting incident earlier that day

About an hour and a half earlier that day, in an unrelated incident at that same store, 19-year-old Darnella Williams of Maywood allegedly went inside with an empty child seat and took more than $700 worth of merchandise. Authorities say she loaded up the car seat with clothing and cosmetics, then covered them up with a blanket and left the store.

Williams was taken into custody soon after she exited.

“We will not tolerate” this behavior says state’s attorney

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin commended police, adding that this type of behavior was unacceptable.

“It is alleged that in two unrelated incidents, these five defendants helped themselves to more than three hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise from the Nordstrom Rack store and simply walked out the door without paying,” Berlin said in the news release. “To make matters worse, it is further alleged that one of the defendants, Shavaughn Johnson, fought with and bit an officer as he placed her under arrest. I want to make it perfectly clear, as we are now in the heart of the holiday season, in DuPage County we will not tolerate any type of behavior that disrupts our businesses or threatens public safety.”

Johnson, Thrasher, and Booker will next appear in court on Jan. 6, 2025. Williams’ next court date is set for Jan. 10, 2025.

None of the defendants are allowed to enter the Nordstrom Rack in Oak Brook, as a condition of their release.

