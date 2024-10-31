Naperville woman charged with new theft while on pre-trial release for other alleged theft

A Naperville woman was arrested Tuesday for an alleged theft at a Naperville Home Depot while she was on pre-trial release for another alleged theft.

Florence Twu, 41, has been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft in the new incident, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

Alleged theft of more than 50 items from Home Depot

Authorities say police responded to the Home Depot at 2920 Audrie Lane in Naperville on Oct. 29, just after 6 p.m. to investigate the report of a retail theft.

Officers allege that Twu loaded up a backpack and shopping cart with more than 50 items from the store, then left without paying. The merchandise taken was worth about $1,630 in total, and included home repair items, clothing, and tools.

When Twu was confronted by a loss prevention officer from the store, she allegedly ditched the shopping cart and ran to her car with the backpack. Naperville police officers apprehended her in the parking lot.

Previous crime Twu was charged with

At the time of the Home Depot incident, Twu had been on pre-trial release for the alleged theft of more than $300 of products from the Naperville Walmart and Nordstrom Rack stores located on 75th Street in Naperville. That crime, authorities said, took place on June 20.

Detained pre-trial in aftermath of new incident

Twu appeared in court on Wednesday, Oct. 30, and was granted pre-trial release in the Home Depot theft arrest, as required by law, authorities said.

However, in light of the new charges, the state then filed for and was granted the revoke of Twu’s pre-trial release for the June 20 incident.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin applauded that decision.

“Judge McPherson’s order to revoke pre-trial release and order Ms. Twu be detained pending trial sends a crystal-clear message that conditions of pre-trail release are not optional,” Berlin said. “Those conditions are an order of the court and must be respected. In DuPage County, if you are granted conditional pre-trial release and violate those conditions, my office will do everything we can to ensure your future compliance with orders of the Court up to and including detention pending trial.”

Twu’s next court date is Nov. 25.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney

