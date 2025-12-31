Naperville WWII veteran gets 100th birthday parade celebration

A Naperville veteran welcomed his 100th birthday with a bit of help from the community, who honored him with a drive-by parade.

Surrounded by American flags and an official honor guard, John Prescott got well-wishes from members of the Judd Kendall VFW, the Naperville American Legion, friends, and family, who came out for the neighborhood parade past his Naperville home on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

Dozens of cars, including police vehicles, joined the celebration as John looked on with his family by his side. Several veterans stopped their cars during the parade to step out and salute John, while neighbors sang “Happy Birthday.”

John Prescott volunteered as a teenager, joining his brothers in service

Prescott is a WWII veteran who was injured in combat. Back in 2024, he shared his story with NCTV17.

Though Prescott had initially volunteered for the Navy in 1944, he says he was “literally shoved into the Army.” On his 19th birthday, Dec. 31, 1944, he boarded the Queen Mary to go overseas, battling seasickness throughout the journey. He joked that it was a sign that he was not meant to go into the Navy.

He arrived in Le Havre, France, on Jan. 7, 1945. Prescott would be assigned to the 1st Platoon of Company C of the 50th Mechanized Infantry Battalion, 6th Armored Division. That group played a critical role in winning the Battle of the Bulge.

Prescott would have several close calls until, on Feb. 26, he was injured during a battle in the German village of Lunebach. When gunfire rang out, he took shelter in the doorway of a home, where he was hit by an explosion.

Prescott was taken to an aid station, where surgeons removed a 25-caliber bullet from his face, as well as shrapnel from his hands and feet. After several months of recovery in Europe, he eventually returned to the U.S., where he would receive the Purple Heart.

John Prescott returned from the war and settled in Naperville

He’d later go on to attend North Central College, and marry his wife Elizabeth “Becca,” raising five children in Naperville.

John was a past Commander of the Naperville American Legion 43 and a member of the Judd Kendall VFW.

His son, Rob Prescott, had this to say about today’s parade: “This means so much to us. You know, everyone in the neighborhood pouring out for my dad. Those members of the Legion, the VFW who came out for the drive-by. After the war, my dad made his home with my mom here in Naperville, joined the VFW, was Legion Commander, and I think he was thinking not that many people know him now 100 years on. And instead, he’s surrounded by all these people who appreciate him. This was just a splendid event. Thank you all for coming.”

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!