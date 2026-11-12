Naperville WWII veteran honored as ‘Prom King’ at Washington gala

101-year-old Naperville resident and World War II veteran Ray Svejnoha was honored on the national level over the weekend in Washington, D.C. at the American Veterans Center.

Svejnoha was crowned “prom king” for the center’s annual conference and gala, “American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes.”

Ray’s story makes a national impact

President of the American Veterans Center Tim Holbert said the group decided to invite Svejnoha after the story of Metea Valley students bringing him to their prom after having missed his own due to joining the Army Air Force at 18 during World War II got national attention.

“Ray’s story really resonated with me, not simply because it gave him the prom that he’d never had, missing it 82 years ago while serving in World War II,” said Holbert. “But it was the enthusiasm of the students – now multiple generations removed from Ray’s own – which served as a reminder of the continuing goodness and respect of Americans that continues to be passed down.”

Crowning Svejnoha as prom king

Svejnoha stood on stage alongside the master of ceremonies for the event, actor and comedian Rob Riggle, and celebrity guests Toni Breidinger and Dean Norris.

After Riggle announced Svejnoha as prom king, Breidinger and Norris placed a sash and crown on him. Svejnoha then thanked the six students who invited him to prom once again.

“I’ll never forget them, because I never expected it to begin with,” said Svejnoha. “They came over to the senior center and they said, you got a prom coming, and I said what prom? That was years ago! … I went to the senior prom that year and they were with me, and it was one of the best things that ever happened to me and I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

American Veterans Center officials said they also recorded Svejnoha’s personal account of his service in the United States Army Air Forces during the war while he was in town.

The American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes gala

Organizers of the American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes gala said the event hosted hundreds of veterans of all ages, including Medal of Honor recipient Donald E. Ballard.

The gala was recorded and organizers said those interested in watching the full program can check their local listings for ‘American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes’ to see the 2-hour special.

Image, video courtesy: American Veterans Center

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