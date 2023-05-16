Naperville’s 16th annual Kite Fly takes flight June 4

Naperville’s 16th annual Kite Fly is slated for noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 at Frontier Sports Complex, located at 3380 Cedar Glade Drive.

The event is co-hosted by the Naperville Park District and KidsMatter, and presented by The Branch – Naperville Moms.

Kite enthusiasts unite!

Chicago Kite professionals will bring gigantic kites to fly in the sky for the event. Participants are invited to join in the fun by flying their own kites.

The free, family-friendly event will include kite demonstrations, food trucks, and a returning favorite, “Games from Around the World,” which will be run by KidsMatter.

“A few new countries will be joining us this year for Games from Around the World,” said Nina Menis, CEO and Executive Director of KidsMatter in a news release. “Young people and families will have the opportunity to learn more about other parts of the world and their cultures through the games that children play.”

Musical performances throughout the day

There will also be musical entertainment throughout the day. Acoustic guitarist Andrew Huber will kick off the performances from noon to 12:45 p.m.

The band ScribbleMonster will play children’s music from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Neuqua Valley and Metea Valley’s steel drum ensembles and Metea Valley’s mariachi ensemble will perform from 2:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

This is the 10th year Neuqua’s steel drum ensembles will be making an appearance at the event.

Kick-off to summer

Food trucks on-site will include Go Doggy Run, John’s Rib House, Ben & Jerry’s and Boom Box Burgers.

“We look forward to this fun event to kick off summer,” said Volunteer and Events Manager Becca Krzyszkowski in the release. “We invite the community to fly a kite, enjoy the kite demonstrations and live entertainment and participate in fun, educational games.

