Naperville’s Annual Halloween Hop

“We’re here for another beautiful day in downtown Naperville for our annual Halloween hop Trick or Treating event. I can’t believe we ended up with another beautiful day. Thousands of people are here for some candy,” said Danielle Tufano, Executive Director for Downtown Naperville Alliance.

What Is The Halloween Hop?

Families and friends flooded the streets of Downtown Naperville dressed up in their favorite costumes.

“Our Halloween hop is an annual event that we put on here for families from Naperville and from the surrounding communities, a way to bring them downtown to interact with our merchants. Get some candy and have some fun, some Halloween fun,” said Tufano.

Participating Stores

Trick or treaters got the chance to collect candy from participating stores in Downtown Naperville.

“55 participating business this year are all ready to hand out candy to thousands of kids potentially,” said Tufano. “We love doing it. Our merchants love doing it. It’s something that we look forward to every year to bring people downtown and have some fun.”

Fun Costumes!

A variety of fun costumes were worn.

“My favorite part is being able to see the little ghosts and goblins and witches that make their way to Downtown Naperville to collect their candy and fill their little buckets and just have a great time with our merchants,” said Tufano.

Naperville News 17’s Anthony Yench reports.

