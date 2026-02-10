Naperville’s Block 59 previews new summer concerts with March performance

Dining and entertainment district Block 59 in Naperville is bringing a new concert series to the community this summer.

Preview event on March 21

To preview the event, the center will first host a musical act in March. Per a press release, Block 59 will have Chicagoland Irish band Small Batch take the stage on Friday, March 21, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The performance space will be between the Yard House and The Cheesecake Factory. Organizers say the event will give a glimpse at what to expect from the live music lineup coming to Block 59’s green space in July and August. Some dining spots in the district will be offering up special promotions for the occasion.

Summer concert series: Rock the Block

The upcoming summer concert series is called Rock the Block, which kicks off on Thursday, July 23. A musical act every Thursday until the end of August will follow to close out the warmer months with a variety of tunes and genres.

On the lineup are:

July 23: Whiskey Friends

July 30: 16 Candles

Aug. 6: Hillbilly Rockstarz

Aug. 13: Fearless (A Taylor Swift tribute band)

Aug. 20: High Fidelity

Aug. 27: 7 th Heaven

In the news release, Block 59 marketing associate Alix Karafiat said the new concert series is one factor that helps set up the dining and entertainment district as a “hotspot” in the Naperville area.

“Our concert series exemplifies Block 59’s commitment to creating vibrant, experiential programming that brings the community together,” said Karafiat.

Start times and additional details will be provided closer to concert dates.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!