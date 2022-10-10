Naperville’s Bulk Curbside Leaf Collections Begins Oct. 17

The City of Naperville has announced via a press release that their bulk curbside leaf collection program will start on Monday, Oct. 17. This free program provides three collections for each neighborhood in the city during a six week period, weather permitting.

Leaf Collection Cycles

In order to have your leaves taken via the program, rake them into the street next to your curb by 6:00 a.m. on the first day of each collection cycle. The three collection cycles will be Monday, Oct. 17, Monday Oct. 31 and Monday, Nov. 14.

There will be one pickup per home each cycle. The city asks you to avoid raking leaves into storm drains, and to not place items other than leaves into leaf piles.

Each collection will take crews approximately two weeks to complete. However, inclement weather could cause delays in the pickup. If the program concludes due to weather conditions, the City of Naperville asks you to get rid of remaining leaves through the weekly yard waste collection program.

Interactive Map

An interactive map which follows the progress of the collection cycles will be available on the City of Naperville website. Naper Notify, the city’s notification system, can be utilized to receive leaf collection information via a phone call, text message, email or smartphone app.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

