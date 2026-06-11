Naperville’s Dancing with the Celebrities lineup revealed

Eight Naperville leaders will be leaving the boardroom for the ballroom, as they prepare to take part in the Career and Networking Center’s annual Dancing with the Celebrities competition.

This year’s lineup was announced on Tuesday during a reveal party at Go Brewing in Naperville.

“There’s just people that do a lot of giving back in the community, or they’re running nonprofits or just doing different things, and we just want to highlight them and encourage them to also help us bring awareness around the center and all the work that we do,” said Kim White, executive director of CNC.

Dancing with the Celebrities participants

Among those battling for the Mirror Ball trophy this year are KidsMatter CEO Nina Menis and Naperville city councilman Ashfaq Syed, who, after being asked in years past, finally said yes.

“I’m excited. Yes, a little nervous because I have never danced in my career, and I don’t know what moves I will be making, but I’m trying to learn this new skill for Naperville,” said Syed.

Additional competitors are:

Dan Brosseau, Owner and President, Two Maids of Naperville/Aurora

Jimmy Calvo, West Branch Real Estate and Calvo Law Offices

Sara Cleland, Manager, Personal Training, Lifetime Fitness

Atusa Freyer, Owner and Producer, THRIVEFest

Amanda McMillen, Executive Director, Alice Center

Gabby Wolf, General Sales Manager, Lexus of Naperville

This year’s event will also feature a special mother-daughter dance performed by Jessica Tevaga Ruhl and La’akea Tevaga, both of LifeSculpt.

Competition to take place in September

The local celebrities will be paired with professional dancers from the community to help them create and perform a routine during the competition on Sept. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Aura Club in Naperville.

Tickets are expected to go on sale on July 1, and all proceeds support the CNC Empower the Job Seeker Program.