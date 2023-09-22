Naperville’s Edward Hospital named among top 100 hospitals in the nation

Edward Hospital in Naperville has been named among the top 100 hospitals in the nation by Fortune/PINC AI.

No. 14 in Top Large Community Hospitals category

Fortune/PINC AI splits the Top 100 up by categories, with 60 noted in the Top Community Hospitals category, split into small, medium, and large divisions, and 40 noted in the Top Teaching Hospitals category.

Edward Hospital falls into the large community hospitals category, landing at No. 14 on that list.

Edward was one of only three hospitals in Illinois to land in the top 20 in that category. The others were Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield at No. 13, and Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox at No. 16.

Illinois hospitals landing in other categories

In the medium community hospitals category, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington was the only Illinois provider to make the list, coming in at No. 15.

In the teaching hospitals category, the two Illinois hospitals noted were Rush Oak Park Hospital in Oak Park at No. 13, and UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale in Hinsdale at No. 17.

How the rankings were determined

The rankings were determined using publicly available Medicare data from 2021. 2,644 short-term, acute care, non-federal U.S. hospitals in total were evaluated for the full listings.

There were 243 hospitals competing within Edward’s category of large community hospitals.

Sixth time to make the top 100 list

This is the sixth time that Edward has been named among the 100 top hospitals in the United States. It also made the list in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2021.

Edward Hospital is part of NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health (NS-EEH) the third largest healthcare delivery system in the state. NS-EEH serves more than 4.2 million residents in northeast Illinois.

Photo courtesy: Edward Hospital

