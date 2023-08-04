Naperville’s Edward Hospital ranked among the top 10 in Illinois

Naperville’s Edward Hospital has been selected for the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 list of the top 10 hospitals in the Chicago area and across Illinois.

Edward Hospital came in at number nine among over 100 hospitals in Illinois. According to the U.S. News and World Report, the rankings are broken into two subcomponents – specialty rankings and condition rankings.

How the report is conducted

The report says that ‘The Best Hospitals procedure and condition ratings focus on specific and more commonly required individual procedures and conditions, such as hip replacement and heart failure, rather than on broader specialties like orthopedics and cardiology.’

According to the U.S. News and World Report, ‘the goal is to evaluate how well hospitals perform in each procedure or condition – not just with the most challenging cases, as with the specialty rankings, but with the full range of patients.’

How Edward Hospital was ranked

Edward Hospital was rated high performing in 1 adult specialty and 14 procedures and conditions. Some high-performing examples include procedures and conditions related to cancer such as Leukemia, Lymphoma, and Myeloma, in addition to Colon, Lung, and prostate cancers.

Edward was rated high-performing for its treatment of patients who’ve had a stroke, as well as patients who needed back surgery, and hip and knee replacements.

Edward’s treatment of heart attacks, heart bypass surgery, and heart failure was also listed as high performing.

Other rankings from around the area

According to the U.S. News & World Report, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center in Chicago are the top two hospitals in the state, respectively. They are also the only Illinois hospitals to make the top 22 hospitals in the country.

Close to Naperville, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield was selected as the eighth-best hospital in Illinois.

More information on each hospital and the rankings can be found on the U.S. News and World Report website.

Have a story idea? We’d like to hear from you!