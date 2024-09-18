Naperville’s Emmy Chan taking on two roles in Les Misérables national tour

A Naperville girl will be continuing her acting career as she joins the national tour of Les Misérables.

Emerson Mae Chan got the news when she was in her last city for the Mrs. Doubtfire national tour. Quite different from her role as the more modern-day Natalie Hillard, Emmy will be playing not one but two characters from 19th-century France in the famous Broadway musical.

“I’m going to be playing little Cosette and young Eponine,” said nine-year-old Emmy. “I have my own song called “Castle on a Cloud” when I play Cosette, and for Eponine, I get to dance and learn new songs so I’m really excited about both.”

She’s also looking forward to the costumes this time around.

“In Mrs. Doubtfire, I liked the costumes a lot, but it was like something I would wear usually,” she said.

“Mrs. Doubtfire I would say is definitely a bit more lighthearted,” said her mom Lindsay Chan. “Les Misérables is a completely different feeling. It’s incredibly iconic. It’s a huge honor to be a part of and it’s exciting for me as a parent to see her push herself as an artist of how can I play these different characters?”

Naperville’s Emmy Chan heads off on another national tour

Emmy spent just one month at home after wrapping up her one-year tour with the Mrs. Doubtfire tour, but is already excited to revisit some of her favorite cities and see new ones with the Les Misérables tour.

“I loved Mrs. Doubtfire. It was so much fun, I love traveling and I learned to be a lot more independent,” said Emmy.

“Emmy’s grown personally and professionally in her confidence,” said Brandon Chan, her father. “Being on stage, performing in front of thousands of people each night can take a toll on you, but she’s handled with grace and that makes me super proud as a parent.”

This is the third consecutive national Broadway tour of Les Misérables, kicking off Oct. 1 in Louisville, Kentucky, and ending in Birmingham, Alabama next March.

“I hope everyone comes to see me in the show in December!” said Emmy.

About Les Misérables

The original Les Misérables is a French epic historical novel written by Victor Hugo in 1862.

Set in 19th-century France, the novel tells the story of Jean Valjean’s release from prison and his attempt to reinvent himself during the June Rebellion.

After breaking parole, Valjean attempts to avoid Inspector Javert who vows to bring him back to prison.

The book has had a number of adaptations, including a 16-year run as a Broadway musical, which was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, of which it won eight, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.

The musical is now back on tour in the United States for the third year, with a new cast each year. It has been seen by more than 130 million people worldwide in more than 50 countries and in 22 languages.

