Naperville’s fleet team ranked among top public fleets in America

The city of Naperville’s Public Works Fleet Services Division, which provides repairs and maintenance for city vehicles and equipment, was ranked No. 6 in the 100 Best Fleets in the Americas ranking by the National Association of Fleet Administrators.

The program recognizes outstanding fleet operations among all public fleets in North and South America, ranking agencies based on several categories, including accountability, technology utilization, financial management, staff development, and resource stewardship.

Naperville earns its highest ranking to date

According to a news release from the city of Naperville, its fleet services team performs “at or above industry standards in several key areas,” such as operational efficiency and maintenance effectiveness, contributing to its No. 6 spot, the city’s highest ranking yet.

Naperville’s fleet services team has been ranked among the top 100 best fleets for the last 13 years.

Agencies that topped this year’s list are:

City of Salem, OR Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (FL) Dakota County Fleet Management (MN) City of Round Rock, TX Sarasota County Government Fleet Services (FL)

Naperville fleet services employee recognized by NAFA

Additionally, for the first time, an individual from Naperville’s fleet services team was also recognized by NAFA. Jordan Gilbert, a heavy equipment technician who has worked for the city for a decade, was ranked in the top 5 for NAFA Technician of the Year.

Some of Gilbert’s accomplishments include interim leadership experience as Heavy Equipment Lead, 86.6% direct billable hours, and multiple master-level certifications across fire apparatus, ambulances, and heavy vehicles.

Photo Courtesy: The City of Naperville

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