Naperville’s Fourth of July fireworks show returns to Frontier Sports Complex

The City of Naperville and the Naperville Park District will co-host this year’s community fireworks show for the Fourth of July.

The display will start at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 at Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Rd., according to a press release from the Naperville Park District.

Municipal band performance leads into the fireworks

Prior to the fireworks show, the Naperville Municipal Band will perform “patriotic classics” from 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. under the Wagner Pavilion at the 95th Street Community Plaza, which is located inside Frontier Sports Complex.

No charge to watch the fireworks

The city will not charge attendees to watch the fireworks, or for parking.

Frontier Sports Complex offers 906 parking spaces, and there will be an additional 1,000 parking spaces available at Neuqua Valley High School, 2360 95th St.

Information regarding available parking for the event will be posted on the City of Naperville’s website the week of June 17.

Fireworks safety on the Fourth of July

The Naperville Fire Department strongly recommends seeing a safe fireworks show operated by professionals, such as the one at Frontier Sports Complex.

“We don’t want people out there doing their own fireworks shows,” said Ben DeAnda, Community Risk Reduction Manager at the Naperville Fire Department. “There are too many accidents.”

In the case of a fireworks-related injury, DeAnda says to immediately call 9-1-1.

