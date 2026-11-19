Paper bags lit with candles lined the sidewalks outside of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home in Naperville on Wednesday night.

The 29th annual memorial luminary service supports the families the funeral home served in the last year by remembering their loved ones who passed.

“Around 500 bags are out in front of our funeral home this year,” said Stephanie Jones-Kastelic, a pre-planning consultant and co-owner of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home. “They’re all alphabetized by each loved one’s name, and then all of our veterans have an American flag put on them, and then families can come and decorate here at the funeral home or bring them home to decorate and commemorate their loved one through the bag.”

Supporting families through the holidays

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home hosts the memorial service each year to support families during the holidays.

“We know that the holidays tend to be a very trying time when you’re missing that special person, maybe the person that cut the turkey or bought the best dessert, so all those little things that come together make it a hard and hurtful time,” Jones-Kastelic said.

Luminaries carry on memory of loved ones

Jones-Kastelic started the tradition after hearing about the idea from a woman she met at a grief meeting, who made bags each year for her son.

“I thought, what about the next piece to, to close that whole circle, to have that continuum of care, to connect back with families for just simply a pure reason to say, how are you doing?” Jones-Kastelic said. “So that inspired me to say, you know, we could do something for our people here. People could drive by, people could do the bag, people could do part of it. So it just seemed like a really universal way to reach people,” Jones-Kastelic said.

It’s an event that’s become a regular remembrance for many.

“I’m always amazed and so thankful that people feel that this is important. And I’ve always said we will continue to do it as long as people want it, and it adds meaning to their experience or their life,” Jones-Kastelic said.

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