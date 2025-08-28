Naperville’s Front Street Cantina closing after more than three decades

Naperville’s Front Street Cantina, located at 15 W Jefferson Ave, is permanently closing its doors the night of Thursday, Aug. 28, according to the restaurant’s general manager, Alex Pejic.

He said there were several reasons for the closure.

“Many factors: lease is coming up, a lot of non-stop construction, and future plans for next year, a decision had to be made,” said Pejic.

In Naperville for over three decades

Front Street Cantina has been a Naperville fixture since 1993. The restaurant serves authentic Mexican food, including tacos, enchiladas, and fajitas. It’s also known for its margaritas and other alcoholic beverages.

The restaurant had a temporary closure starting in May 2020 for renovations after a water pipe burst in the commercial space above and flooded the restaurant. It gave Front Street Cantina an opportunity to remodel its interior space and add a new beer garden, reopening in late 2021.

Pejic expressed his gratitude for the community’s support over the past three decades.

“Thank you to all of our patrons for their kindness and generosity over the years,” said Pejic.

The restaurant closes tonight for a final time at 8 p.m.

“A lot of memories were shared here, and I hope those memories hold a warm spot in people’s hearts,” said Pejic.

