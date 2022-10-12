Naperville’s Go Brewing Opens for Business on Oct. 15.

Naperville’s Joe Chura wants to change how people view a typical bar experience with his new business Go Brewing, located at 1665 Quincy Ave. A first of its kind in Illinois, Go Brewing will create and serve non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beer.

No Alcohol? No Problem!

“The best part about what we do here is we brew with natural ingredients,” said Chura. “The same ingredients that brews have been created with for hundreds if not thousands of years. So you still get that amazing original taste you can expect from a higher alcohol content beer.”

Chura and his wife, Heather, got the idea for Go Brewing during the COVID-19 pandemic after they both took a break from drinking.

“We were losing weight, taking on healthier habits, but the one thing that was missing was there was nowhere to go that didn’t revolve around alcohol,” said Chura. “So we decided because we had such a great benefit from it, that other people might be in a similar boat, and that is where the idea emerged.”

Go Brewing will only serve drinks, but will have local food trucks on site during the weekend for hungry customers.

Go Brewing Design and Events

The bar’s interior brick walls are covered with graffiti spray painted by Chicago street artists.

“We wanted to create a modern, vintage, country club feel,” said Chura. “As we were creating that, we wanted to add an edge, so that’s why you’ll see graffiti walls here. We wanted to make it feel warm, yet cool and inviting.”

Along with serving their non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beer, Go Brewing will host live music, events and workshops focusing on health and wellness.

“We have events booked out for most of this year,” said Chura. “We’re going to have a local band called Tres Mustache here on opening day.”

On Friday, Nov. 4, Go Brewing will host a Founder’s Party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. All proceeds from the event will go to Loaves & Fishes Community Services, benefiting food insecure families in the community. Tickets are available on the Loaves & Fishes website.

Go Brewing opens for business on Oct. 15 at 4 p.m.

