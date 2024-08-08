Naperville’s Halal Fest speaks to the power of community

The second annual Halal Fest, hosted by the Illinois Muslim Chamber of Commerce (ILMCC) on Saturday, August 3, filled Naperville’s Frontier Park with the sounds and sights of Muslim and Islamic cultures from around the world.

“When you hear about Muslims or Islam, or halal–you generally think about Arabs or people from South Asia,” said Shafeek Abubaker, President of the ILMCC. “However, it’s much more diverse,” Abubaker said.

Celebrating all things halal

“Halal” means permissible in Arabic. While it’s generally associated with food, Abubaker says the meaning extends beyond what people commonly think, to a way of living.

That was celebrated on Saturday through the more than 50 vendors and 45 food stands on hand.

“We have people selling art, crafts, food, and clothing from all over the world, whether it’s Asia, the Middle East, Africa, or North America,” said Saba Haider, Public Health Board member of the DuPage County Health Department.

Bridging together the community with food and family fun

From ribs to burgers to traditional Turkish food–Halal Fest had foodies covered and fueled the fun with family-friendly activities like camel and pony rides, as well as bounce houses and a trackless train.

The diversity of the Muslim and Islamic cultures was showcased with various nods to different regions, with sights like a Kyrgyzstan yurt, and a trio playing traditional music on komuz nearby.

“Having events like this does allow a community to bring other people in and get the feeling of what their culture is like and the things that they offer,” said DuPage County Board Member Patty Gustin.

Muslim community members honored for excellence

Mayor Scott Wehrli was joined at the fest by other local officials and former Secretary of State Jesse White to honor three Muslim community members for their excellence in leadership, entrepreneurship, and public service.

He applauded the efforts of Halal Fest to unite different cultures across the city.

“We keep talking about building bridges in Naperville because that’s what brings this city together,” said Wehrli.

