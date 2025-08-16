Naperville’s Heroes and Helicopters event soars for a fourth year

Families didn’t let the heat ground them from coming to Frontier Park for the fourth annual Heroes and Helicopters.

“It’s an event that I put on every single year with Senator Laura Elman, and it’s just a great community event that showcases a lot of the first responders that we have in the area, as well as some great not-for-profit and nonprofits that work with us,” said State Representative Janet Yang Rohr.

“It’s just a great way to learn more about what’s on offer here. It’s just a fun day for everyone, and it’s a great way to kick off the school year, say goodbye to summer, and welcome the Fall,” said Yang Rohr.

Superior Air Med makes a special appearance at the Heroes and Helicopters event

The highlight of the day was the landing of an EC135 from Superior Air Med, drawing crowds for a close-up look.

“We are from Superior Ambulance, so Superior Air Med out of the DuPage Airport in West Chicago. We currently have three helicopters in total, one of our helicopters is a 24-hour helicopter, and the other is a day helicopter so we have two readily available,” said Superior Air Med Flight Nurse Riley Kromeich.

Fire trucks, ambulances, and emergency vehicles

Families and children got the rare chance to step right up to the helicopter, peek inside, and snap photos. Alongside the chopper, first responders and community vendors were also on hand, inviting kids to climb into emergency vehicles and learn more about their work.

“We’ve got fire trucks, ambulances, emergency management vehicles, and we have a helicopter. So the kids can go into these, pretend to drive, there are some oldies, new equipment, and there are tons of things that kids can come and see,” said Senator Laura Ellman.”

Looking forward to a fifth year

Representative Janet Yang Rohr believes this event will return for its fifth year, thanks to growing interest.

“Every single year, we get bigger and bigger. We have more people who come out to see the organizations,” said Rohr.

