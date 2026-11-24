KidsMatter and the Lisle Township Community Mental Health Board are encouraging kids and teens to explore their kindness and creativity with an art contest, according to a press release.

Students represent kindness in art submissions

The organizations are inviting elementary, middle & high school students to join in on their “Kindness Through Art” initiative.

Participants can enter their submissions through Feb. 1 from students in Lisle Township, which includes most of Lisle and parts of Naperville, Downer’s Grove, Woodridge and Bolingbrook.

Students can submit artwork in a variety of mediums, including:

Painting

Drawing

Sculpture

Photography

Digital art

Graphic design

Mixed media

Poetry

Visual storytelling

Winners awarded prizes in February

Three winners will be selected from each age group of elementary, middle and high school. First place will be awarded $500, second place will receive $250 and third place will win $100.

Submissions can be made at the student’s school or online. Winners will be announced and an award presentation will be made after Random Acts of Kindness Day in February.

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