Naperville’s Last Fling lands on top 100 list of Labor Day celebrations in US

Naperville’s farewell to summer has a welcome new distinction.

The Last Fling has been named among the top 100 Labor Day celebrations in the country, according to online photo-focused site Mixbook.

It landed at No. 57 on their list, and was one of five Illinois festivals to score a place in the rankings. 3,000 people across the country were surveyed for the results.

Claiming the top spot was the Los Angeles Labor Day Parade, held in Los Angeles, California.

What is the Last Fling?

“The Last Fling has been, for decades, coined as Naperville’s last bash of summer,” said 2024 Last Fling PR and Marketing Chair, Karen Coleman.

The event brings four days of music, food, festival rides, and fun. It’s organized by the Naperville Jaycees, a group committed to philanthropy and volunteerism, with proceeds benefiting local nonprofits.

The annual family-friendly event, hosted along Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville, will kick off the long weekend on Friday, August 30, and run through Monday, September 2.

From the Hollywood Casino Aurora Main Stage to the Beer Garden Stage, live music will be a big focus of the event, with acts ranging from 80s throwback groups, to jazz musicians, and of course – a bit of rock and roll.

There will also be a family activity area, which will include scheduled events like a superhero meet and greet, reptile shows, water balloon tosses, and a bubble party.

Paying tribute to a champion of the Last Fling, and the Jaycees

According to Coleman, Last Fling wouldn’t be a success without the support of the community.

“We want you to know whether you are a member of our organization, a weekend volunteer, sponsor partner or patron your participation with our event supports our mission to give back and create positive change within the world around us,” said Coleman.

That mission was personified by the late Junior Chamber International (JCI) Senator Al DeGeeter, who was affectionately coined “The Godfather’ by the Jaycees. He served the group for decades, starting in the late 1960’s.

This year the Naperville Jaycees are paying tribute to DeGeeter by posthumously naming him the Labor Day Parade’s grand marshal.

That parade caps off the long weekend of the Fling, and was an event where DeGeeter could be spotted in years past, wearing patriotic shorts and taking donations for the Jaycees.

Carrying on a tradition with a fresh purpose

This year the Jaycees and more than 20 Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation staff members will walk along the parade route as DeGeeter once did…but this time, they’ll be collecting cash and electric donations in support of more than 200 lung diseases.

DeGeeter had been diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2017, after having already lost two brothers from the same condition. He died on October 8, 2023, after contracting repeated bouts of pneumonia which diminished his already weakened lungs.

During Sunday and Monday night of the Fling, in further tribute, Naperville’s Moser Tower will light up in blue to recognize Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month.

This year, the Labor Day Parade which Al held so dear will kick off at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, near Naperville North High School. It will be live-streamed by NCTV17 both on air and online.

The parade route along with a full line-up of all the fun at the Fling are available on the event’s website.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!