Naperville’s Loaves & Fishes wraps up 40th anniversary with commemorative display

This year marked Loaves & Fishes Community Services’ 40th anniversary operating in Naperville, and to celebrate, a few employees from the area food pantry put together an interactive display.

Display to live at Loaves & Fishes’ Aurora food hub

“We wanted to commemorate that and celebrate the work of our volunteers, our donors, and also the client community that we serve, so this (display) was sort of a reflection of 40 years of work that we’ve done,” said Nicole Louis, Director of Annual Giving at Loaves & Fishes.

Louis said it took about six months to complete the double-sided, five-foot display.

“We wanted to have it (be) interactive, we wanted it to have lots of photos from our past, lots of statistics about what we’ve done and how we changed,” said Louis. “This is all built out of wood. We used lots of different things like a little fridge door, we want to show all the different photos, use of soup cans being a food pantry, trivia questions.”

The historical display will live permanently at Loaves and Fishes’ Aurora food hub at 580 Exchange Court #1200.

“It was a labor of love in many ways,” said Louis. “It’s a lot of people in our community donating their time, their talent to us, and we are so grateful for that.”

Four decades of Loaves & Fishes

Loaves & Fishes first launched in 1984 at St. Raphael Church to help families in need. For four decades, it has provided healthy food and led programs to promote self-sufficiency.

The local food pantry serves nearly 10,000 community members every week.

