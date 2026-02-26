Naperville’s Louis Freeman reflects on trailblazing aviation career

Dozens of Naperville community members filled the city council chambers Monday night for a “fireside chat” and Q & A with Capt. Louis Freeman, who made history as the first Black pilot at Southwest Airlines.

To celebrate Black History Month, the iconic figure and Naperville resident took guests down memory lane, reflecting on his groundbreaking career.

“I had the reputation of being a hard charger and a fast burner,” he said to the crowd.

Renowned pilot broke barriers

Freeman began his career in aviation in the U.S. Air Force in the 70s. In 1980, he switched gears to commercial aviation and joined Southwest Airlines as its first Black pilot, a fact that came as a surprise to him.

“It had never occurred to me. I never wondered about it. I just wanted the job at Southwest Airlines because we were all based in Dallas, and Dallas was home for me,” he said.

With the new knowledge, Freeman said he was motivated to work hard to ensure opportunities for other Black people.

Though he faced challenges in aviation because of the color of his skin, he said he was always determined to use his knowledge to show he was qualified.

“Breaking into flying is exactly like trying to get into a fraternity or sorority. The people that are already there only want the best. And a lot of times, the best for them means people that look like them,” he said. “So I realized a long time ago that I not only need to be the best, but I need to be the best every day, and that’s what I strived to do. I strived for that up until my very last day.”

Freeman recalls career highlight of flying Rosa Parks

In 1992, Freeman went on to make history again as the first Black chief pilot for any major U.S. airline.

At Monday night’s event, he recounted the highlights of his 37-year career, the pinnacle being transporting the body of civil rights icon Rosa Parks to be laid to rest in 2005. Freeman and two other pilots flew Parks from Detroit, Michigan, to Montgomery, Alabama, to Washington, D.C., and then back to Detroit, with several notable figures on board, including actress Cicely Tyson.

Freeman noted that Parks’ death and the moment in his career came 50 years after Parks refused to move to the back of a Montgomery bus in 1955.

“When they brought her out, we made sure that she was not riding in the back of the airplane. Even though normally, you put caskets and stuff in the back, not that casket,” said Freeman.

On June 8, 2017, Freeman retired from Southwest Airlines, a historic pilot and a renowned figure in both Black and American history.

Community members applaud Freeman’s legacy

Kim White, a co-founder of Naperville Neighbors United, which organized the event, said she was proud to provide a platform for Freeman’s story.

“It’s so important to continue to share those stories about people who have done amazing things in our country, and Captain Freeman is one of those folks. And so to make sure that his story lives on and on and on, and it continues to be in the history books, it’s just a good thing for everyone to get to know who he is,” said White.

Naperville resident Brandon Harvey, who attended the event, expressed his awe at Freeman’s achievements throughout his career.

“Him being Southwest’s first Black pilot just goes to solidify that you, as an African American person, male or female, you can do anything you want to do if you put your mind to it,” said Harvey.

Freeman said he hopes his story continues to show young kids that the sky is the limit.

“I like to share my story, not just during Black History Month, anytime I can. Because you never know who you might inspire,” he said.