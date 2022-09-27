Naperville’s Meson Sabika Holds Sept. 27 Fundraiser for Pakistan Flooding Victims

Meson Sabika is running a special fundraiser today, Tuesday, Sept. 27, for flooding victims in Pakistan.

Proceeds To UNICEF for Flood Relief

100% of the restaurant’s sales from today will go to UNICEF to be utilized to help with the flooding relief. It’s estimated that more than 33 million people have been impacted by the devastating floods that submerged a third of the country this summer.

The Spanish tapas style restaurant will be open today for both lunch and dinner, from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. It’s located at 1025 Aurora Avenue in Naperville.

Focus on Community Service

Meson Sabika has put a special focus on community service over the years. It has taken part in many fundraising efforts for local, national and global relief. Their monetary donations in recent years have exceeded over $1,300,000, as totaled on the restaurant’s website.

Meson Sabika also hosts an annual Thanksgiving dinner for those in need, at which nearly 2,000 guests are served.

