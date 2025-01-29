Naperville’s Mesón Sabika named among top 100 most romantic restaurants in US

Naperville’s Mesón Sabika has been named as one of the top 100 romantic restaurants in America by online dining reservation site OpenTable.

The Spanish tapas-style restaurant at 1025 Aurora Ave. was one of only five from Illinois to make the list – and the only one outside of Chicago.

The other four that got a nod are:

Bistronomic – 840 N. Wabash Ave.

Geja’s Café – 340 W. Armitage Ave.

Mon Ami Gabi – 2300 N. Lincoln Park West

Ocean Prime – 87 E. Wacker Dr.

Mesón Sabika – for celebrating ‘love, laughter, and cherished moments’

Mesón Sabika has a 4.8 star rating (out of 5 stars) on the OpenTable website, with diners noting the “exceptional” food and service, “perfect” ambience, and “truly magical” experience.

The restaurant is set in a mansion built in 1847, set on a 4-acre estate. It’s been serving the Naperville area since 1990.

In response to the honor, management wrote in a statement:

“This recognition is a testament to the love, laughter, and cherished moments shared at our tables throughout the years. From first dates to anniversaries, engagements to lifelong traditions, your celebrations make Mesón Sabika a truly special place. It is an honor to be part of so many love stories, and we are deeply grateful for your continued support.”

How are top romantic restaurant listings determined?

The annual list by the site is made by taking into account more than 10 million diner reviews, while looking at reservation demand, ratings by diners, and the percentage of five star reviews a restaurant has received.

Survey says…Valentine’s Day dining trends are shifting

The list traditionally comes out ahead of Valentine’s Day, giving diners the chance to lock in a romantic reservation…though according to a survey commissioned by OpenTable, Valentine’s Day dining is taking on a different look.

“Valentine’s Day dining has gone through a major vibe shift over the years, and this year sees a continuation of that, with couples, double dates and groups of friends planning to dine out for the occasion,” said Robin Chiang, Chief Growth Officer of OpenTable.

The survey showed 61% of singles are open to having a first date out to dinner on Valentine’s Day – particularly the Gen Z crowd, with 70% being okay with that idea. The concept is also viewed more favorably by men, with 65% on board compared to 57% of women.

51% of all diners are okay with making their February 14 plans a double date. Again, Gen Z is leading the way with this thought, with 62% in agreement.

But February 14 isn’t the only day that drives dining out…Galentine’s Day on February 13 is also prompting reservations, with 25% of survey respondents saying they’ll be heading out with friends to celebrate.

Just over a fourth of Valentine reservations made within 48 hours of holiday

Reservations for Valentine’s Day weekend at Mesón Sabika are filling up fast, even two weeks before the holiday. But if you haven’t made plans yet, you aren’t alone. Survey data showed that last year, 28% of Valentine’s Day dining reservations were made within just 48 hours of the dinner date.

