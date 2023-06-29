Naperville’s Millennium Carillion in Moser Tower Tours return July 7

After over two years, Naperville’s Millennium Carillon in Moser Tower will re-open for tours starting July 7.

It was first announced by Park District Director of Recreation and Facilities, Andrea Coates, at the June 22 Naperville Park Board meeting. The Carillon has been closed due to the construction and renovation of Moser Tower since the spring of 2021.

When are tours offered?

Tours will be held on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. A moonlight tour will be offered after the 7 p.m. Carillon Recital Series on Tuesday evenings.

The current schedule will run through mid-August. After that, tours will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays through the middle of September.

Tours will be available for purchase at the Paddleboat Quarry Rentals building, which used to be the Riverwalk Cafe. It’s located at 441 Aurora Avenue.

More information on the Millennium Carillon in Moser Tower

The Millennium Carillon project was introduced in 1997 to welcome the new millennium in the year 2000, with phase 1 beginning in June of that year. Moser Tower, in addition to the Visitor Center, was opened to the public in July 2007.

Naperville’s carillon is the fourth largest in North America. It’s referred to as one of the few “Grand Carillons” in the world thanks to the 72 bells spanning six octaves. The bells range in weight from ten pounds to almost six tons and have a combined weight of 32.5 tons.

At the Millennium Carillon in Moser Tower, visitors ascend 16 stories to the top of the structure, by climbing 253 steps. The tour allows a close-up view of the bells that make up the musical instrument. At the summit, visitors can enjoy views of Downtown Naperville, and on a clear day, can see the Chicago skyline.

All tours are guided and cost $3 for anyone ages 5 and older. More information can be found on the Naperville Park District Website.

