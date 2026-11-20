Naperville’s Millennium Carillon rang in honor of those affected by pancreatic cancer on the disease’s national awareness day, Nov. 19.

Raising awareness in Naperville

Community members joined the Lustgarten Foundation in the observance, holding purple tea candles–the official awareness color for pancreatic cancer– in recognition of lives lost and the nearly 70,000 people diagnosed with the disease each year in the U.S.

Moser Tower was also lit purple earlier in the evening.

Songs dedicated to lives lost

Carillonneur Tim Sleep played a selection of songs dedicated to those who have died from pancreatic cancer, including “Bear Down, Chicago Bears,” for George Halas, the “Jeopardy” theme song for Alex Trebek and “Unchained Melody” from the movie “Ghost” for Patrick Swayze.

Creating hope for the future

Ann Zediker, organizer for the annual Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk in Naperville, said she hopes attendees walked away feeling a sense of togetherness and optimism.

“The main word for me is hope,” Zediker said. “It’s fantastic just to be able to share these songs with people who may be going through a battle or diagnosis, or a family member may have pancreatic cancer. It’s just a beautiful way of creating some hope.”

Featured image courtesy: Ann Zediker

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