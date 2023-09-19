Naperville’s North Central College ranked among top 25 in the Midwest

For the 29th consecutive year, Naperville’s North Central College has been ranked as one of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Regional Universities in the Midwest category.

North Central College ranked in multiple categories

North Central is ranked No. 24 out of 164 schools in the region, tying with University of Illinois – Springfield. The college also had a strong showing in other listings, coming in at No. 11 in the Most Innovative Schools category, and at No. 6 for Best Undergraduate Teaching Programs.

In the Best Value Schools category, North Central landed at No. 33, and for Top Performers on Social Mobility, it ranked at No. 61. It was also noted for its undergraduate programs in computer science and psychology.

“We are proud of the student-centered experience that we provide at North Central, which is driven by world-class faculty who love to teach and who are dedicated to helping their students succeed, both inside and outside of the classroom,” said North Central College President Anita Thomas in a news release.

“It’s great to see our commitment to undergraduate teaching shine through in this year’s rankings, along with the College’s innovative spirit. As a 160-plus-year-old institution, we continue to find new and creative ways to provide students with successful outcomes,” Thomas added.

How the rankings are created

U.S. News and World Report creates its rankings based on institutions’s graduation and retention rates, social mobility, graduation rate performance, faculty resources for the 2022-23 school year, financial resources per student, student selectivity for the fall 2022 entering class, and graduate indebtedness.

