Naperville’s Oswald’s Pharmacy focuses on more than just filling prescriptions

As chain pharmacies around the country close hundreds of locations, an independent pharmacy just outside of downtown Naperville aims to continue providing personalized care to local residents.

“It says ‘pharmacy’ on the front, so people are expecting linoleum floors with bright fluorescent lights,” said Alex Anderson. “We like to have that different feel when you walk in, so right away you know you’re not at another chain pharmacy.”

Alex Anderson is the sixth-generation owner of Oswald’s Pharmacy located at the Naperville Plaza, 88 W. Gartner Rd. #112. Three years ago, the Naperville native bought the business from his father, Bill Anderson. Since its inception, Oswald’s has focused on more than just filling prescriptions.

“We’ve looked for ways to diversify our revenue so we can continue to serve our community with the core mission of pharmaceuticals, but also, I say the softer side of the store, gifts, toys, games, but then also medical equipment,” said Anderson.

In many ways, it’s a business that caters to all ages.

“One of my favorite Yelp reviews we got was congratulating our buyer, it’s like, ‘I love that store because I can go there and get something for my three-year-old daughter, great-granddaughter, 25-year-old daughter, she can get something for everyone in her family here,” Anderson said.

Independent vs. chain pharmacies

Anderson said he’s seen business grow since the COVID-19 pandemic, but noted it’s tough for Oswald’s to compete against chain pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS.

“Naperville has grown so dramatically, people are moving in and out of town,” said Anderson. “Old timers in Naperville would be like, ‘Everyone knows Oswald’s.’ And that’s not true to people who have just moved here. They’re looking for that chain pharmacy, that grocery pharmacy, they don’t even know that sometimes that (an) independent pharmacy exists.”

The goal for chain pharmacies, Anderson said, is to quote, “rule the market.”

“Because of their vertical integrations with PBMs (pharmacy benefit managers) and insurance companies, they’ve got leverage that I couldn’t dream of,” said Anderson.

Mass chain pharmacy closures

However, the influence of chain pharmacies in communities around the country like Naperville is starting to lessen.

In late June, the Walgreens Boots Alliance announced it plans to “close certain underperforming U.S. stores.” The pharmacy chain has approximately 8,600 stores nationwide, 11 of which are located in Naperville.

CVS Pharmacy has closed more than 1,100 stores around the country since 2018, as they plan to shut down 300 locations this year. The chain pharmacy has four stores in Naperville.

Oswald’s new pharmacy manager enjoys connecting with Naperville locals

After two decades with CVS, Melissa McLean has been Oswald’s pharmacy manager for the past 10 months. She said her favorite part of her new job is getting to know the local customers.

“I like being able to strike up a conversation,” said McLean. “I could pretty much ring out any customer that I help. We answer the phone right away, we are here to serve our community and our customers, and we want to see positive health outcomes. I have not had any bad days, like even the worst day is the best day.”

McLean noted how important it is for a pharmacist to have personal relationships with customers.

“(Pharmacists) can really go through the medications, what to watch out for, how to take things appropriately, timing of medications when someone has a complicated medication,” McLean said. “Having an interaction over the phone or over the internet with the pharmacist might not be as beneficial as having a face-to-face conversation.”

Oswald’s to celebrate 150 years in Naperville

In 2025, Oswald’s Pharmacy will celebrate its 150th anniversary in Naperville. Anderson said sesquicentennial celebrations are in the works, but he also has several services he wants to bring to the independent pharmacy in the near future.

“We’re looking at more personalized care, like concierge services, where you have a direct line to our pharmacist,” said Anderson. “We can do not only medication delivery to your home but where we would go on a bi-weekly basis… Blood pressure screenings, glucose screenings, just more personalized health care.”

Anderson hopes customers looking for a change of pace from the chains will pivot to the Naperville staple.

“Whether it’s shopping for a birthday gift, to fill a last-minute prescription, or to get something in the medical equipment department, once you get in our doors, we hope we can wow you with our level of customer service, and just the unique experience you have here,” Anderson said.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!