Naperville’s Public Safety Open House to be held Sept. 23

The Naperville police and fire departments are partnering to put on their annual Public Safety Open House event on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at Naperville’s Public Safety Campus at 1380 Aurora Ave.

The open house is for all ages and is held to provide crime and fire prevention information to the community. The two departments hope events like these help residents better “Prepare Practice and Prevent” to help keep their families safe.

What will you see there?

The event will include a chance to check out fire and police vehicles, see forensics experiments, learn more about 9-11, Crime Stoppers, and fire safety, and meet up with Sparky and McGruff.

Food trucks including Little Pops, Kona Ice, and others will also be available beginning at 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Demonstrations at the Public Safety Open House

There will be a number of demonstrations throughout the day as well.

Those include the K-9 unit, water rescue, taser, flashover fire, vehicle extrication, and even a helicopter landing. Demonstrations will run from about 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The full list of events and times is available on the City of Naperville website.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!