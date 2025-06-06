Naperville’s Riverwalk Duck Race returns with hundreds in attendance

More than 2,000 rubber ducks took a dive into the DuPage River on Friday, competing in the beloved Riverwalk Duck Race in downtown Naperville.

After a five-year break, the event, organized by the Downtown Naperville Alliance, made its return, to the delight of many community members.

“It was just the perfect year to bring it back because we have our painted duck sculptures around the downtown, so people need to come see those. There are 18 in all, and we also have a scavenger hunt inside the businesses, decorated ducks,” said Katie Wood, executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance.

Ducks race for the grand prize of $1,981

Hundreds of people flocked around the covered bridge to watch their ducks compete for the grand prize of $1,981, which represents the year the Riverwalk was founded.

Participants purchased their ducks ahead of time on the DNA website, with proceeds going toward the Naperville Riverwalk Foundation.

After a few minutes of swimming, the top duck was No. 709, followed by ducks 1748 and 1656. The second and third place winners were awarded gift cards worth $300 and $150 to downtown Naperville businesses.

With the other duck-themed experiences downtown this summer, Wood said she’s glad they were able to bring back the “quacky” race.

“It was just a fun thing to do thematically. And boy, I think we’ll do this again,” she said.

