Naperville’s Safety Town celebrates yearly Hoppy Easter

Over 160 families hopped to Naperville’s Safety Town for the yearly Hoppy Easter hosted by the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club.

“We are here for our annual Happy Easter Safety Town event. Happy Easter is a time for the community members to come in and explore Safety Town, as well as meet the different sponsors throughout our community, the Naperville area, and just kind of meet and talk to different sponsors and get to know the businesses in our area,” said Naperville Junior Woman’s Club President Tracy Kleinberg.

“They’ll get a treat or some candy, and there are some games and lots of fun activities throughout the entire Safety Town,” said Klienberg.

Treats and Easter Bunnies

Before receiving treats from each of the thirty vendors, the kids started their hoppy adventure by taking photos with the easter bunnies.

“There will be Easter Bunny pictures. Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny are here today, so they can get pictures with the Easter Bunny,” said Klienberg.

A Hoppy tradition for over forty years

The Naperville Junior Woman’s Club has hosted the eggciting early Easter celebration for over forty years and continues to excite the community.

“It’s so fun meeting the community members, seeing all the kids walking through the adorable streets of Safety Town, and it’s just a great way to meet everybody in the Naperville area,” said Kleinberg.

