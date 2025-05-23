Naperville’s Shania Tandon chases two dreams in one day

When Shania Tandon was hit by a car last year, she wasn’t sure if she’d ever be able to run again. Now, the Naperville North athlete is making bigger strides—both on and off the track.

This Memorial Day weekend, she’ll be competing at the IHSA Track and Field State Championship and representing her city in the Miss Illinois Teen USA pageant.

One day, two dreams

After tackling the 3200-meter race on Saturday, Tandon will have to put her best foot forward in front of a panel of judges, entering the pageantry world for the first time.

“Practicing walking in heels and doing some little runway poses, it’s been new, but it’s been fun and it’s been a great opportunity,” she said.

Tandon was selected as Miss Naperville Teen USA last August and said her experience while holding the title motivated her to represent the city on a larger scale

An unexpected setback

But just a month before being selected, the teen was involved in an accident that almost turned her world upside down.

“I was on a training run, and we got to a stop sign, and there was a car that was stopped. We were like, ‘Okay, it’s free for us to run,’” said Tandon. “It was on a crosswalk, so we ran across, and then the car that was stopped kind of accelerated right into me. And then, I was kind of pressed down. Then the car ran over my ankle with its front wheel and its back wheel.”

Her twin sister and training partner, Rianna, reflected on when she learned of the accident and how she could hardly believe it happened.

“The day that it happened…at first, I was sort of in shock, but more like, ‘Oh, it’s fine. You guys are joking. This has to be a joke.’ But then, when it wasn’t and I went to visit her, I was in the E.R., and I was like, ‘Oh, shoot!’ It was definitely a miracle that it wasn’t as bad. And she didn’t break anything, which is amazing,” she said.

Although there were no broken bones, Tandon explained that she endured some muscle and tissue damage, which sidelined her for over a month going into her junior year.

“I think that it was a mental setback more than it was a physical setback, because throughout that time, it was really difficult for me to be on the sidelines, especially as I entered my junior year, because junior year is, of course, the biggest year for college recruiting,” she said.

Tandon discusses mental fortitude and a mission of balance

Driven to stay positive during that time, she picked up new hobbies and revisited old ones.

The experience fueled her mission as a Miss Illinois Teen USA delegate to inspire individuals to prioritize balance in life.

“Balance was a big thing that I had to focus on, and I continue to focus on. And that means planting seeds in every aspect of my life in order to allow my garden to bloom…So, making sure that academically, I’m doing well. Athletically, I’m doing well, and then extracurriculars; then also with the relationships in my life I continue to prioritize,” said Tandon.

Emphasizing balance, she is also embracing making mistakes while trying to achieve her goals as an athlete and a delegate.

“Something that I tell myself all the time, whether that’s athletically or in pageantry, is progress, over perfection. And I think I’ve really had to tell myself that throughout my entire time recovering from my accident in July, but also during the pageant, I think it’s very important to continue to remind myself that baby steps are always good,” she said

Naperville athlete back on track—and aiming for the crown

Tandon returned to the track late last year and has continued working to make a name for herself.

In October, shortly after returning from her injury, she came in second at the Class 3A Cross Country Regional at Waubonsie Valley High School. She also made it to the IHSA Cross Country State Championship in November.

Last week, she qualified for the track state championship with a season-best run of 11:10 in the 3200-meter race.

With the championship and the pageant being on the same day, the athlete will have some more running around to do, back and forth between Charleston and Bloomington, Ill.

She said she’s lucky to have her family’s support through it all, even an aunt who flew from India to help her prepare.

“She’s been with us for the past two months, and she’s been really preparing me for the pageant. She’s done a fabulous job, and I love that she’s gotten to spend so much time with me. So I’m very blessed and I’m very grateful to have such a great family around me,” she said.

As she heads to compete, she hopes to make her city proud.

