Naperville’s SixtyFour Wine Bar & Kitchen, Reserve Room to close

Naperville’s SixtyFour Wine Bar & Kitchen and SixtyFour Reserve Room are set to close Nov. 25, the business announced in a Facebook post.

“After 10 years it is time to move on with other opportunities,” the post said. “We thank everyone who helped us over the last 10 years; guests, business partners, suppliers, employees and more!”

SixtyFour did not specify what “other opportunities” might be in store for the future.

Losing a fixture of downtown Naperville

Located in the Water Street district, SixtyFour has been a fixture in the city’s downtown for a decade.

The business gets its name from the 64 wine options it serves by the glass each day, along with a selection of cocktails, beer, small plates and desserts.

SixtyFour refunding gift cards, event bookings

SixtyFour shared that it will refund any unused gift card balances and deposits on private event bookings.

Guests are asked to visit SixtyFour in person prior to its final day of service or call 630-780-6464.

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